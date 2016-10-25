Dominican Sisters of Adrian from Philippines ‘Join In Solidarity with Indigenous Peoples Protesting Exploitation of their Resources’

October 14, 2016, Manila, the Philippines – A group of Adrian Dominican Sisters from the Our Lady of Remedies Mission Chapter, based in Pampanga, the Philippines, are joining a protest in solidarity with 3,000 indigenous peoples from their country. Participants are setting up camp in Palma Hall at the University of the Philippines October 13-28, 2016, to raise awareness of their plight. The activists’ ultimate goal is to reclaim self-determination and liberation for their people, who have historically been marginalized.



The protest, Lakbayan ng Pambansang Minorya, conducted on behalf of the indigenous peoples and national minorities, calls on President Rodrigo Duterte to put an end to the plunder and exploitation of the native lands and territories that had been so prevalent before he took office.

Sister Zenaida Nacpil, OP, Chapter Prioress of the Remedies Chapter, reported on the positive beginning of the protest. “Tribal leaders were welcomed at Palma Hall, University of the Philippines,” she wrote in an email. “Men and women came in their colorful native dress, cried out their lamentations due to the mining and land-grabbing problems on their ancestral lands perpetuated by foreign multinational corporations.” She said this plunder had been “allowed by the previous government leaders at the expense of the tribal peoples’ rights.”

The Remedies Chapter has sent contributions to help feed the participants, as well as towels and blankets. In addition, several of the Sisters will attend the protest to show their solidarity with the native peoples as they seek their rights.

A protest caravan from the major cities and provinces of the Mindanao Province took place on October 8. The remaining itinerary includes the launching and assembly of the National Minorities Allilance; lobbying and dialogues at the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, the Department of Justice, the U.S. Embassy, mining companies, and the Philippine Stock Exchange; cultural celebrations; a street tribunal against U.S. imperialism; and a send-off Mass.

The indigenous and minority peoples make up about 15-20 percent of the Philippine population and include 153 ethnolinguistic groups. These groups have historically struggled against the invading regimes of Spain and the United States – which still has a military presence in the Philippines. In 1987, when the national Constitution was written, they pushed for “genuine regional autonomy” but have still suffered “decades of national oppression which accounts for our continuing [marginalization].”

Before President Duterte took office about 100 days ago, the Philippine government “deployed thousands of the Armed Forces…in communities of the Moro [minorities] and indigenous peoples,” according to a concept paper issued for Lakbayan ng Pambansang Minorya. The soldiers “have inundated the countryside where large-scale mining corporations and big agribusiness plantations and other extractive industries enjoy the armed protection of the state at the expense of peoples’ rights to their lands and territories.”

While the government has declared a ceasefire in the war against the indigenous and minority peoples, internally displaced communities who return to their lands find their rebuilding efforts to be “tenuous” because of the continued presence of the soldiers.

Many of the minority and indigenous peoples see hope since President Duterte has taken office because of his pronouncements calling for righting the injustices they have endured for years. They call on President Duterte.